Good morning, troops. It's Monday. Feb. 24.

Many moons ago, Kevin Braker was banned for life from Indiana Beach. But the former Roanoke resident appears to have outlived it.

The 94-year-old amusement park located near Monticello, Ind., is not to reopen for the 2020 season, its owner announced last week. Financial reasons were cited.

"Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results," Apex Park Group stated, according to the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier. "As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly."

Over the weekend, the Journal & Courier reported efforts were underway to find a buyer who might perpetuate the park's existence. The adjacent campground was to remain open.

Rides and a carnival were Indiana Beach staples, but back in the day the park also played host to concerts by Janis Joplin, The Who and Frank Zappa, among others.

Indiana Beach is located along Lake Shafer, a reservoir north of Monticello. The area is about 150 miles from Peoria, a straight shot east on U.S. Route 24.

Television advertisements that boasted "There's more than corn in Indiana" helped the park attract a regional clientele.

Among those the ads attracted was the Braker family, usually once or twice a summer. Although an incident on the cable-car skyride that from mid-air traversed the park might have put a stop to that.

Kevin Braker, who now resides in Rogers, Ark., was about 9 when he and a buddy boarded the ride one day.

"Being stupid, we were trying to spit on people below us," Braker told Nick in the Morning. "When we reached the other end, security was waiting for us. They took us into a room and we sat there until they found our mothers.

"After a good chewing out, the park banned us from ever coming back. We were devastated."

Nikki Vulgaris-Rodriguez of Peoria remembered a similar incident that took place during her post-high school visit with a couple of friends. But they were the victims.

"We had a good time until someone on the Ferris wheel peed on us below," she stated.

LaSalle resident Erika Hueneburg didn't recall being doused with bodily fluids during her Indiana Beach visits, which began when she was a child in the late 1970s and early '80s. But she was no stranger to the waters of Lake Shafer.

"I enjoyed swimming on the lake and making sand castles with our friends and siblings," she told us. "Some of the families would rent cottages, and so we would have lots of cookouts while playing games, like water-balloon fights and toss-the-egg.

"My memories were absolutely amazing. We would pack up our car and drive from LaSalle-Peru. Mom would pack a cooler of food and soft drinks for the road trip. Once we were there, we couldn't get to the boardwalk fast enough to play skee-ball and do the arcade to win all the little prizes."

Among those prizes were oversized, Indiana Beach-emblazoned pencils, Hueneburg recalled. Whether those pencils and other Indiana Beach items ever will be awarded again appears iffy at best.

The current Indiana Beach status saddens Braker. He appears able to still taste the 25-cent tacos and frozen, chocolate-dipped bananas the park purveyed.

"We loved Indiana Beach," Braker stated. "To us, it was Disneyland."

If this is it for Disneyland among the cornfields, one positive aspect might be a clearing of Braker's conscience.

"I'm pretty sure we snuck back in even after the banishment," Braker confessed.

We confess we never would sneak the song heard on the way to work onto our usual playlist. Nor would we ever don a leisure suit again.