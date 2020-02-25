The next time you feel sorry for yourself, the next time you feel overwhelmed or undervalued, think about Robbie Stewart.

I’m not sure if self-pity ever is a wise course. But if anyone deserved a pity party, it was Robbie a few years back.

But she declined wallow or wine. Instead, she pushed through misfortune and turned things around — and at a time in life when many people start thinking of winding down and coasting along.

I met Robbie days before Thanksgiving 2015. She had no definite plans for the holiday meal.

“I might make a hamburger,” Robbie, then 56, told me with a shrug. “I don’t know.”

Her indifference wasn’t born of holiday listlessness or scorn. Rather, she was feeling so thankful at that Thanksgiving, she didn’t care what she’d eat. In one remarkable year, she had gone from almost homeless to forever hopeful.

Before that, Robbie had long lived an unremarkable life: marriage, kids, divorce, work. Her job, as a longtime shift supervisor at a Peoria pizzeria, was not only steady but enjoyable.

“I like people. And I like pizza,” she once told me, chuckling. “I made great pizza.”

But in 2010, the eatery shut down. As Robbie looked for another job, serious health problems gradually set in, including congestive heart failure, high blood pressure and kidney disease.

She struggled not only with those ailments but with trying to keep herself afloat. Things got rockier in 2014, when she lost her longtime rental home. She moved in with a friend for a while, but she grew perpetually sluggish. After a doctor’s appointment that autumn, she was implanted with a pacemaker. Robbie spent that Thanksgiving in a bed, wondering if things could get worse.

They did.

First, Robbie had to go back to the hospital: during the pacemaker procedure, an infection had set in. After she got out, she wasn't sure where to go.

She didn’t want to intrude on her two adult children. She saw two choices: sleep in the streets or find a shelter.

She found a shelter — and so much more.

Robbie trundled over to Dream Center Peoria, the faith-based social-service agency at 714 Hamilton Blvd. (Full disclosure: I volunteer at Dream Center). At its emergency shelter, she got not only a place to stay, but a new direction.

At the time, she didn’t know how to use a computer. And with her health woes, she could not work on her feet for hours on end anymore. So, at Dream Center, Robbie learn to be a receptionist, taking lessons in data entry and other needed skills.

She got on-the-job training as the receptionist at the Dream Center shelter, which is where I met her right before Thanksgiving 2015. At the time, she had just started networking to find a permanent job elsewhere.

But Robbie was so good, the Dream Center kept her as an employee and never let go, even as she found her own apartment. As shelter receptionist, she also served as a cheerleader to newcomers. sharing her success story.

“You can make it," she'd encourage them. "I’ve come full circle.”

Of all her abilities, Robbie's biggest asset was her smile. She had one of those grins that immediately made you happy to be around her, whether you had known her for 10 years or 10 seconds.

That’s a rare gift. You can’t teach that. It comes from the heart. And Robbie had a big heart.

But it gave out Monday.

She went to a routine pacemaker exam. Instead, something went wrong, and she died.

“She was my bestie,” said Kristy Schofield, housing director for the Dream Center. “We were going to have gyros on Tuesday.”

Instead, Tuesday brought an unexpected wallop of grief, for Schofield and others at the Dream Center. They tearfully remembered Robbie for her helpful and upbeat attitude with fellow employees and shelter residents. And, of course, they recalled her tender heart.

To me, she had a heart of lion. It’s not easy to radically change your life, especially in your sixth decade. That takes tremendous courage in the face of fear and uncertainty — and all the while with a genuine smile on your face.

That’s an heroic lesson, one worth remembering when life gets dicey. Thanks for showing us how it’s done, Robbie.

