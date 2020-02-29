For Peoria Heights, a new development along the Illinois River carries a back-to-the-future connection.

Kim Blickenstaff, who is reshaping much of the Heights as well as parts of Peoria and Spring Bay, is to reimagine the former site of Al Fresco amusement park. Aside from memories, no vestiges remain of the park, which thrived from 1904 to 1946 as home to a figure-eight roller coaster, Ferris wheel and other merriment. Rather, he has grand plans to transform the barren 4600 block of Galena Road by adding sport fishing, boating, scuba diving, snorkeling, zip-lining and more.

With this project and others, Blickenstaff sees things others don’t. In that way, he has a forebear in George C. Woodruff.

In the late 1800s, the New York native came to the area to work as cheap labor, but he (and, later, his offspring) helped develop much of the area in and around Al Fresco park. Granted, Woodruff’s maneuvers — mostly as a merchant and landlord — carried far less pizazz and involved far less capital than Blickenstaff’s bombastic makeovers. Still, in terms of civic investment, Woodruff’s rudimentary efforts were arguably no less important, pushing the riverfront forward when the village had few residents, let alone investors.

Kristi Moushon wants to share some of that history. Her husband, Terry, is a great-grandson of Woodruff, and she has become a family historian as well as caretaker of family photos.

Some of those pictures stem from the period of fledgling development in the Al Fresco park area. And Moushon, 63, doesn't want to let them sit in boxes or albums.

So, she called me and said, "We don't want anything for these. I just think they're interesting, and (other) people might, too. Would you have any thoughts on whom we can contact?”

I think so. How about that Blickenstaff guy? Could he do something with these photos for the public good?

“We’d love to have them,” he told me. “We have a historian who is doing a historical website and book for the Heights.”

Sounds great. First, though, Moushon agreed to share those photos with Journal Star readers. Plus, I thought you’d like to learn a little about the intriguing life of George C. Woodruff, who 13 decades ago paved the way for Heights development.

A full life on the river

A native of upstate New York, George C. Woodruff (apparently no direct relation to Peoria's infamous gangster-era mayor, E.N. Woodruff) brought his burgeoning family here in 1888 so he could get a job helping to build the Upper Free Bridge, which stretched just north of the current McClugage Bridge.

At the time, Peoria Heights was still a decade away from incorporation. Two years after that, the population reached a meager 309.

Still, the 38-year-old Woodruff saw something in the area. At first, with his bridge-building job, he merely scratched out a living, making 25 cents an hour while his wife, Hattie, tended to their brood of kids, which eventually would grow to 14. With many mouths to feed, he had to save every possible nickel. So, he built their own home, one that could move when need be. He crafted a massive houseboat — “it was an ark, really,” Moushon says — consisting of two sections that could travel on water (or sit on land) together or separately.

In 1893, he lashed the entire assemblage together, boarded the entire family and headed upriver. They squeezed along the Hennepin Canal and Chicago River to reach the Chicago World's Fair, where “The Woodruff Cabin Home” became a popular attraction in itself.

Once back home, Woodruff bought a Galena Road roadhouse that he fashioned into a residence to offer extra space for the big family. During spring floods, they would pile first-floor furniture upstairs to avoid waterlogged ruination. One year, after going through that process, the water threatened to rise even higher, so the family pulled a barge near the house to rescue the furniture out of second-floor windows. Not long after the last furnishing was evacuated, the empty house tipped over: The furniture had acted like an anchor and held it down. The tumbled house was eventually leveled and the site was later home to Al Fresco amusement park.

Meanwhile, Woodruff bought a stretch of nearby riverfront property. A fan of Navy Adm. George Dewey, hero of the Spanish–American War, Woodruff not only named one of his sons Dewey but also dubbed his new land Dewey Beach. He erected a swath of cabins that rented for $10 a week and built boats that rented for 50 cents a day. Along the bank, his kids gathered worms and minnows, which were sold as bait at a general store owned by Woodruff.

Woodruff also pulled money from the river. He and his sons fished there, selling their catches at the store. Plus, he harvested ice during the winter and stored it in an icehouse. In the summer, blocks of ice (22 inches square and 3 inches deep) were delivered by horse-drawn wagon to sweltering residents and proprietors along the river, with hot children merrily chasing behind to catch and suck on fallen ice chips.

The family helped develop the community in other ways. When a Chicago capitalist built the Al Fresco amusement park in 1904, several of Woodruff’s sons had a hand in construction, especially the signature figure-eight roller coaster. After the park opened, one of the sons, Fred Woodruff, not only ran the ride but also had his living quarters underneath.

Another brother, George A. Woodruff, served as a Heights police officer for 28 years. That was during the village's rip-snorting days, when high times often triggered fisticuffs and melees, prompting Woodruff to engage in many a scrap himself before slapping on handcuffs as many as 20 times a weekend.

His civic work extended to the river, as noted by his obituary: “A skilled river man, he had rescued many persons from drowning here and had spent untold hours in locating the bodies of drowning victims.”

Another brother, Beaver Woodruff, had a similar resume. Though he worked as a motorman and conductor on Peoria’s streetcar line, he was no landlubber — his family’s watery roots always pulled him back to the river. There, he became a folk legend for pulling 100 people, alive and otherwise, from the water. Oddly, he had no real ability to swim.

“I can’t swim much at all,” he once said. “Oh, I can dog paddle a bit, but I’d be lucky to do 50 yards, Whenever I feel like a swim, I never go deeper than my armpits. And I never take a stroke unless I’m facing the shore first.”

All along, patriarch George Woodruff kept busy with projects and commerce along the river. He and Hattie enjoyed a full life along the river (along with 77 years of marriage) before he died at age 98 in 1948.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.