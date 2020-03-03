LINCOLN — Three people died after a small plane crashed on Interstate 55 shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday just south of the merge with Interstate 155, Illinois State Police said.

The plane crashed about 8:49 a.m. and was on fire after the crash, according to the brief news release. The deaths were confirmed shortly after 11:15 a.m., State Police said in another news release, citing the Logan County coroner.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a Cessna 172.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed under unknown circumstances onto the median of the interstate and was destroyed upon impact.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, or where the flight originated. It's standard procedure in such cases for the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause of the crash.

The NTSB will lead the investigation into the crash, with participation of the FAA, said Elizabeth Isham Cory of FAA public affairs. The investigation will take a year or more, she said, with updates posted at NTSB.gov.

Southbound traffic on I-55 was diverted into Lincoln at the Illinois Routes 10 and 121 exit at milepost 126, State Police said. Lanes on the southbound interstate reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The identities of those on board won't be released until after their families have been notified.