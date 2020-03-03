Pekin Public Schools District 108 celebrated the talent and creativity of its students by holding its 34th Annual Young Authors District Conference Monday night at Wilson Intermediate School in Pekin.

“This year, 1,819 students wrote and submitted stories for the district conference,” said Lynn Brown, principal of Scott Altman Primary School in Pekin. “Of those entries, 150 students were selected as representatives for their schools.”

According to Wilson Intermediate School Vice Principal Annie Smith, District 108’s Young Authors Program is an initiative to create a writing curriculum designed to teach students how to bring their story ideas to life. Students submitted their stories for review by a panel of volunteer judges, who selected the 150 representatives for the conference.

“It’s a good outlet for students,” said Smith. “They find their strengths, and their hobby becomes writing. It’s something they love to do, it’s something they’re proud of and it’s a great way for them to put their thoughts into a piece that they themselves get to create, bind and put on display.”

Among the young District 108 authors whose work was on display Monday was Kira Thies, 9, a fourth-grade student at Wilson Elementary School. Her story, “Maria, the Undercover Knight,” featured a princess who must train secretly for her surreptitious ambition to become a knight. In her travels, Maria befriends a cat that is actually an enchanted dragon. She must obtain a potion that will permanently hold her new companion in its feline form.

“I really like fantasy and I wanted to write a fantasy book,” said Thies. “If I don’t become a teacher, I want to be a writer.”

Other stories included themes that ranged from anti-bullying messages to the pleasures of playing basketball outdoors to the confusion and uncertainty associated with attending a new school. District 108 representatives displayed their work at tables that were set up according to school and received trophies for their projects during an awards ceremony in Wilson Intermediate School’s gymnasium.

“I am very proud of (the students’) work,” said Amanda Green, a Professional Development School Program intern at Pekin’s Willow Primary School. “They worked hard on their books throughout (the year). They went back and kept editing them and really working at them.”

Of the 150 District 108 students honored at the Young Authors District Conference, six were selected to attend the Illinois State Young Authors Conference, which will be held May 16 at Normal Community West High School. The District 108 state qualifiers are:

• Jefferson Primary School kindergarten student Bradley Arvidson.

• Wilson Intermediate School fourth-grade student Zachary Sheets.

• Edison Junior High School eighth-grade student Emma Wagle. This year’s event marked the third time that Wagle has been selected to represent District 108 at the state conference.

• Scott Altman Primary School third-grade student Elliott Walraven.

• Washington Intermediate School fourth-grade student Lily Mingus.

• Willow Primary School second-grade student Olivia Wright.