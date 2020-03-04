SPRING BAY — Amid nonstop and widespread investment hoopla, Kim Blinkenstaff finally has proclaimed a development that I can sink my teeth into:

The resurrection of The Village Inn — and, most importantly, its hallowed tenderloin.

Don’t get me wrong. For the public good, I appreciate all of his projects, a litany of ventures promised all over the place: Peoria Heights, Peoria, Spring Bay, Venus, etc. As for a timetable for completions, I suppose it’ll be like morel mushrooms: we’re not sure when, but we’ll see them as they pop up.

Frankly, with new announcements coming fast and furious, I lose track of them all, especially whenever Blickenstaff gets a wild hair: crafting a miniature Robertson Fieldhouse, building a mile-long trout stream, establishing snorkeling off the Illinois River, maybe someday even shooting monkeys into space. OK, I made up one of those, but I bet not all of you can identify which, such is Blinkenstaff’s fancifulness.

Creative whimsy is all well and good, for the most part. But when it comes to The Village Inn tenderloin, that’s serious business to us long-time aficionados.

This week, the Spring Bay native announced that his KDB Group has purchased the Spring Bay Marina, which he has targeted for at least $1 million in restorations. The site is near a former gravel pit that (per an earlier announcement) Blickenstaff plans to transform into a 220-acre recreation area.

As part of the marina effort, he has bought adjacent properties for additional improvements — including the site of the former Village Inn, destroyed by a fire in 2014. He vows to revive the restaurant.

As Blickenstaff says, “We’re trying to get people to come back."

The tenderloin could do that pretty much on its own. It's already worked once before.

In 1971, locals Chet and Georgia Wurster bought a Lake Street tavern, a simple structure built five years earlier. Then as now, the village had a population of a little over 400. So, to make decent money, the couple would have to draw people from out of town.

“We needed a gimmick,” says Chet Wurster, 77, who with his wife still lives in the village. “Spring Bay is sort of out of the way.”

Chatting with friends about area menus, he started focusing on pork tenderloin. These days, Peoria is one of a handful of Midwest hotbeds for the sandwich. But back then, Hunt’s Drive-In was the only place known hereabouts for a tenderloin. Its sandwich was substantial, but no behemoth. Wurster decided to try something larger, and things got quickly and wonderfully out of hand.

“As we made ‘em, they just started getting bigger,” he says.

Here’s how I described The Village Inn sandwich in a 2004 restaurant review for this paper: “It was about the shape of Montana, and roughly the same size. It vastly overwhelmed the plate below and dwarfed the single hamburger bun. I'd guess it to be about 9 by 16 inches.

“To be sure, anyone can make a double-wide tenderloin. Many joints just pound 'em really thin, which gives you the illusion of size. Not at the Village Inn. Its loin is at least a quarter-inch thick, with a light breading that doesn't detract from the pork.”

Plus, the sandwich was always a great value: even in 2004, it cost just $7 ($8.50 if you wanted to be a weenie and split it with someone else).

In the 1980s, The Village Inn ran Journal Star ads touting itself as “Home of the World’s Largest Tenderloin.” I don’t know if that designation was ever officially sanctioned, such as by The Global Tenderloin Congress, or whatever. I asked Wurster about that world's-largest claim, but he just laughed, unable to remember the ads.

“Is that right?” he said. “Well, with each tenderloin, you got 14 to 16 ounces of meat.”

During peak times, The Village Inn would crank out as many as 1,000 a week. People would surge in from around the state for a gobble, and not infrequently Wurster would pack sandwiches in dry ice for out-of-state shipment.

After more than three decades at the inn, he and his wife got weary of all that work, so they sold the place in 2005. It continued, lastly as Bremer’s Village Inn, until the fire. The sign remains, but nothing else. The property is marked with circular rivets, like crop circles.

The rest of Spring Bay — which had its heyday as a 19th Century trading post, before railroads opted for the other side of the river — has seen more life. As far as commerce, there’s a bank and the Bayside Snack Shack, but not much else. And the only thing new near the marina is evidence (an old door, discarded boards, an empty kitty litter container) of a burgeoning burn pile.

In recent times, the town has made few headlines. In 2014, not long after the restaurant fire, a Chinese national came to town with the notion of setting up an Asian carp processing plant. Many residents howled in protest, fretting about the plant emitting a nasty fish stink. The businessman and his plans vanished, leaving the Spring Bay aroma unscathed.

Last year, in the race for Spring Bay village president, the ballot included a dead man — a first even in an elections-weird state like Illinois. He lost, 85-69 — not bad in light of a total lack of campaigning.

Otherwise, it’s pretty still around the Bay. But Blickenstaff plans to stir things up.

Even amid grand plans here, The Village Inn could be a good focal point. In 2013, after yet another flood hit Spring Bay and the eatery, the owner noted the inn’s bounce-back resilience, thanks to a devoted clientele far and wide.

“They don’t know the name of the business,” he said at the time. “But they know it’s the place of the big tenderloins.”

Further, The Village Inn meant more than grub to locals. It long was where many teens got their first job, and the place for ex-pats to visit family and friends during reunions and holidays.

The eatery is a big deal, and Blickenstaff knows it. He plans a throwback to yesteryear, building a replica of a two-story saloon that first stood on the spot. He said the structure could be accented with salvaged, 1800s white-oak barn planks. Plus, he might bring back wooden boardwalks once common to old Spring Bay.

Those would be nice touches. But as a priority, he needs to ensure that the tenderloin returns in its storied, glorious size and shape — and taste.

Blickenstaff didn’t want to talk too much about the sandwich. But the recipe is still around: Wurster gave it to American Legion Post 1115, outside Spring Bay, which sells the sandwich. Of course, the recipe is still inside Wurster’s head, and he is glad to see Blickenstaff spark a comeback for the restaurant and tenderloin.

“I think it’s real neat,” he said. “I’d help him. Whatever he needs to get things off the ground, I'd be happy to do that.”

