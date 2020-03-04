PEKIN — For his role in endangering an apartment building’s residents by making meth there, a Pekin man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison.

William Bramble, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated participation in manufacturing the drug with highly volatile chemicals and possessing it with intent to deliver. The former charge carried a maximum 30-year term.

On Monday, Bramble filed a motion to withdraw his pleas or, if denied, to seek a new sentence. Those requests are pending.

Bramble and Brian Collier, 55, were charged after police in June 2018 raided their residence in the two-apartment complex at 103 S. 13th St., Apt. A and found 15 grams of methamphetamine and quantities of sulfuric acid, lye and kerosene, along with $197 in cash.

Collier was sentenced in January 2019 to 10 years on charges identical to Bramble’s.

Officers arrested Collier in the apartment and Bramble after he left it to “treat” a woman, apparently by selling her meth. He was found carrying 1.6 grams of the drug, court records stated.