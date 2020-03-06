On this week’s episode of the Under the Dome podcast the State Journal-Register’s Bernard Schoenburg and Doug Finke discuss the upcoming Illinois primary in the wake of Super Tuesday, the Illinois House GOP believes efforts to enact property tax relief have stalled in the General Assembly, how Illinois and Gov. Pritzker are responding to the novel coronavirus with public health officials in Illinois reporting that a fifth person in the state has been infected and lastly the Illinois Municipal League voices their concerns over Gov. Pritzker's plan to hold 5% of income tax revenues for local governments in reserve in case the graduated income tax isn't approved by voters in November.

