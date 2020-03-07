GALESBURG — A police officer shot and killed a dog Friday at a house where a man attacked residents and damaged property, authorities stated.

The incident took place in the 500 block of West South Street.

According to the Galesburg Police Department, victims inside the house escaped and told officers the suspect, identified as William G. Simmons, might still be inside.

Simmons apparently was the former boyfriend of one of the victims, who had obtained an order of protection. Simmons attacked her and another person at the residence and threatened to kill people, according to police.

When officers approached the front of the residence, a gray-and-white pit bull ran from the side yard toward them. Officers backed away, but the dog continued to charge at them aggressively.

The pit bull came as close as 3 feet, according to police. One officer fired three shots at the dog, which ran away, then died. Animal control removed the pit bull's body.

Simmons sicced his dog to allow him time to flee through the back door, police stated.

Officers located Simmons elsewhere in Galesburg and arrested him. He was accused of felony criminal damage, domestic battery, unlawful restraint and assault.

"The members of the Galesburg Police Department love our animals, especially dogs," a post on the department's Facebook page stated. "We are saddened by these tragic events.

"The person responsible for the loss of this dog is William Simmons."

As of Saturday morning, Simmons was being held at the Knox County Jail. His age and hometown were unavailable.