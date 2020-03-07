PEORIA — A bathroom fire in Far North Peoria left a family without their home Saturday.

About 4 p.m., Peoria firefighters were called to 11105 N. Country Ridge Lane. The family already had fled the residence by the time crews arrived to find fire in a first-floor bathroom, said Batallion Chief Michael Hughes. Though firefighters had the blaze quickly under control, flames had caused "substantial" damage, he said.

"It got into the rafters," Hughes said. "Damage was significant."

He said damage could be in the range of $40,000 to $50,000. Though the house is repairable, the family would have to find another place to stay Saturday, Hughes said.

The cause is under investigation.