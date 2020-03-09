PEORIA — Someone smashed a pickup truck into a traffic-signal control box last week in Northwest Peoria and caused more than $25,000 in damage.

The accident happened about 4:45 a.m. March 6 at Allen and Townline roads, according to the Peoria Police Department.

A light-colored, late-model Ford pickup was speeding westward on Townline Road when it left the pavement on a curve just before Allen Road and struck the signal box.

The box was ripped from its concrete moorings and thrown across the north-and-south lanes of Allen Road, according to police. As a result, traffic lights at the intersection were disabled.

Driver and truck fled north on Allen Road.

An investigation was underway. Anybody with information about the accident or the whereabouts of the truck and/or driver was asked to call the police department traffic unit, 494-8482, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.