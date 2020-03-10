Pharmacies inside Schnucks supermarkets in Peoria soon will have a new name. But it'll be a familiar one.

CVS Pharmacy Inc. has agreed to purchase the retail and specialty pharmacy businesses of Schnuck Markets Inc., it was announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes 99 of the 110 Schuncks pharmacies. Among the pharmacies to be rebranded are the two Schnucks locations in Peoria, according to CVS spokesman Bill Durling.

"We saw this as a great opportunity for our customers," Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon told Nick in the Morning. "The pharmacy business is certainly changing. We wanted to concentrate more on food, which is our specialty.

"This gives us the opportunity to continue to offer pharmacies at our stores."

Schnucks grocery stores in Peoria are located at 4800 N. University St. and at 10405 N. Centerway Drive. The Schnucks supermarket at 1001 Court St. in Pekin does not have a pharmacy, Simon said.

Rhode Island-based CVS has numerous locations in the Tri-County area, including six in Peoria. There are about 10,000 CVS locations nationwide.

A longstanding CVS pharmacy at 3015 N. Sterling Ave. in Peoria closed in December.

The Schnucks transition is to begin in April and is expected to be completed by the end of June, according to Durling and Simon. Once that takes place, Schnucks pharmacy customers will be able to refill prescriptions at other CVS stores.

CVS intends to interview all Schnucks employees who apply for pharmacist and pharmacy-technician jobs under the new ownership.

The 11 Schnucks pharmacies that are to close will have their prescription files transferred to nearby CVS locations, according to that company. The to-be-shuttered locations weren't revealed.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 112 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. Last week, Schnucks announced it is purchasing an IGA supermarket in Mahomet, located northwest of Champaign.