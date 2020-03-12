Like many universities around Illinois, Bradley University and Eureka College are planning to extend their spring breaks by one week. Students departing campus today or tomorrow for the start of break will not return until March 30, Bradley President Gary Roberts said in an email Thursday afternoon.

Classes will be delivered to students online through at least April 12. Meanwhile, "we will assess where things stand with COVID-19 daily and provide updates as new decisions are made," Roberts' email stated.

Eureka College, meanwhile, will remain on break until March 23. Students will use online or alternative delivery methods for their classes until April 13, the school said in a statement.

Bradley and Eureka staff and faculty are expected to continue to work under regular conditions. Students at both schools are being encouraged to return to their permanent, home addresses. Limited dining services will be available on both campuses for students who must remain.

Illinois State University is likewise extending its break until March 23 and offering online-only classes until at least April 12. Earlier this week, the University of Illinois system announced classes at Chicago, Springfield and Urbana campuses will be held online or remotely on March 23 when students return from break.

All universities have also curtailed gatherings and events with large numbers of people.

Bradley also issued the following guidance:

• Library access will remain available online.

• Health Services will remain open. Any student who feels ill should visit Health Services and not the emergency room per OSF recommendations. Please call first to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted per CDC recommendation.

• Any event or meeting that includes more than 25 people will be canceled. This remains in effect through April 13. This decision will be reevaluated daily and the community will be updated of any changes.

• A hotline (309-677-1111) will be available starting March 16 to address any campus inquiries. The hotline will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.