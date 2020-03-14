PEKIN — The City of Pekin is closing City Hall to the general public on Monday amid the growing COVID-19 crisis.

In a single-page news release, the city said the move was due to an "abundance of caution in response to the growing spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the City of Pekin will be closing access of City Hall and other city facilities to the general public starting Monday, March 16, 2020."

In addition, the city's police department announced in a Facebook post that officers will attempt to handle calls for service by calling the victim on the phone if that's possible.

"We will continue to staff the Pekin Police front desk. However, when a person comes to the front desk for police business they will be addressed in the foyer area and the drawer will be used to exchanged paper," the department said in their Facebook post.



The idea behind the closure as well as many like it within the past few days is to support the concept of "social distancing" which encourages people to stay away from each other to avoid the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus which has killed or sickened thousands worldwide over the past few months.

The hope is that by "flattening the curve," referring to the growing number of cases, the burdens on heathcare facilities and first-responders will be redued. So far, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Tazewell County or in central Illiniois.

While physical access to City facilities are closed to the general public, city services are still available and accessible. Payment of utility billing can be done by mail, online, or through a drop box at 500 Elizabeth St.

Below is a contact list of city departments that the public can still contact to receive services, such as licenses or permits:



• City Clerk 477-2300

• Building and Inspections 477-2300

• Police Department (non-emergency) 346-3132

• Fire Department (non-emergency) 346-2121





To receive email alerts and more in-depth and information, text Pekin police department to 888777 or go to www.nixle.com. Also follow the City of Pekin Police Department’ social media on Facebook and Twitter.