A Bloomington couple will call Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, Georgia, home for the next two weeks, under quarantine, after leaving a ship where at least 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jordan and Barb May were on the Grand Princess for a two-week cruise from California to Hawaii when officials learned that a passenger on an earlier cruise died of coronavirus. The ship was quarantined and then anchored off the coast of San Francisco and then Oakland. After several days of being confined in their staterooms, the couple, among the last to leave, finally left the ship at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The change of scenery was welcomed, but Barb May reported issues with food and communication, causing concern by the end of Friday.

"We are struggling at getting basic needs — food and water," she said. "There are other issues but I can rough it for a short period of time. Breakfast was brought to our room. We're the last room on the top floor of our building. They had one sack with a bagel with egg and cheese that was cold. They said, 'Sorry,' that's all they had."

The day started with the couple feeling optimistic. They joined several other cruise ship passengers on a bus for a trip to the airport and then for a flight to Atlanta, arriving at the base at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Marietta is a suburb of Atlanta, located about 20 miles to the northwest.

"We received boxes of food on the bus and then again when we got on the plane," she said Friday morning. "It was a cold sandwich, chips, fruit and water."

A nurse, respiratory therapist and a doctor, wearing hazmat suits, accompanied the group on the trip. The luggage, she said, is at least a day behind.

"We had to keep our masks on except when we ate or drank," she said.

Upon arrival at the base, they had to fill out forms, including legal documents, indicating they understood they were required by the Center for Disease Control to be quarantined.

"Overall, everyone was super nice to us," she added around midday. "We did get the southern hospitality welcome from many natural disaster workers. It will be an adjustment, but we will just take it one day at a time."

May has been using social media as a way to inform friends and family, as well as a way to entertain herself.

But there was nothing funny about not getting answers following a week of being confined to a small stateroom. "We had a list of questions. They said someone would be around later; it never happened,' she said. "We were able to walk around today and found another building where someone was there; no communication."

Dinner was another issue, she added late Friday. The couple waited another two hours after dinner was promised before they were fed, but no water or drinks were provided.

The couple is able to stay in contact with friends and family, but are anxious to return home.

"The next 14 days could be rough," she said. "We need laughter and to know we haven't been forgotten. I know Central Illinois is going through a lot, too. I feel for my family and friends."