GERMANTOWN HILLS — About 450 people are members of the congregation at Willow Hill United Methodist Church.

One of them has become the first in the Tri-County Area to be diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the church pastor.

"It's sad, but with the current situation in the country, I don't believe any of us should be surprised," Bradley Watkins said Saturday.

"We're just saddened that it's occurring and concerned not only for that person and that family, but others in the congregation and the community at large."

The patient has been identified only as a man in his 70s. He appears to be a regular attendee of services at the church at 304 E. Far Hills Drive southwest of Germantown Hills.

Watkins said the patient attended the second of two services the church conducted last Sunday. That 11 a.m. service usually is lesser attended, with fewer than 100 worshipers.

"He is an active participant in the life of the congregation," Watkins said.

Slightly more than 200 people, on average, attend Willow Hill services weekly, according to Watkins. Church officials were notified Saturday morning about the patient's positive COVID-19 test.

All church services Sunday and March 22 have been canceled, as have other activities. Watkins said he is putting himself under quarantine for at least 14 days.

About eight others who had close contact with the patient also are self-quarantining, according to Watkins. Others who belong to the church have been alerted.

"We're not suggesting that other congregation members do the same, only what we are doing," Watkins said about the self-quarantine. "We've left it up to their good judgment."

Willow Hill also conducts services at the Snyder Village senior-living facility in Metamora.

The church building is to be a polling place for the Illinois primary election scheduled for Tuesday. Woodford County election officials were notified about the parishioner's illness, Watkins said.

Cleaning crews were to disinfect and scour the church interior, according to the pastor. The polling-place status might change, depending on what county officials decide.

"We're doing our utmost and our very best to care for and be concerned for the well-being of all persons," Watkins said. "Not just our parishioners but other community partners that we have in our building."



