WEST PEORIA — Heddington Oaks, the Peoria County-owned nursing home, has closed its doors to all volunteers and most visitors, the county announced in a news release Saturday.

Citing new "guidance," from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the facility located off Heading Avenue, said the change will be effective immediately. The changes are in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has infected and killed thousands worldwide.

Here in Illinois, 66 people, as of Saturday night, tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus which is responsible for the disease. Here in central Illinois, one person has tested positive in both Woodford and Sangamon counties. There have been no deaths in this region.

No visitors will be allowed with the exception for compassionate care, such as end-of-life situations.

The facility will restrict all volunteers and nonessential personnel.

Group activities and communal dining is canceled.

Heddington Oaks will begin active screening of residents and staff for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Full information on the CMS regulations may be found here.