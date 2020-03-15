PEORIA — Following suit with many community recreational entities, the Peoria Park District has closed its doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As such, in light of Governor Pritzker's recent order regarding school closures, effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the Peoria Park District has determined that it will close all public facilities through Monday, March 30, 2020, with the goal of reducing the spread of the coronavirus in our local community," said Director Emily Cahill in an email that was sent out Sunday morning.

The move will extend to all programs, activities, and rentals scheduled during this timeframe, including Proctor and Logan recreation centers' after-school programming and all spring break camps. Peoria Zoo and Owens Center are included in the closure.

Facilities will be open, however, to serve as public polling places for Tuesday's election.

Programs and events canceled during this closure may be subject to rescheduling or refunds, Cahill said, and district officials will be available to answer phone calls or emails with inquiries about those changes.

Outdoor facilities such as Forest Park Nature Center's trails will be available for use, though patrons are encouraged to consider social distancing and good hygiene while using parks and trails.

Cahill said the district will continue to reach out to the community through its Facebook page as a "daily resource for users who are looking for engaging activities to keep them busy during this phase of the virus containment."