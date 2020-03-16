PEORIA — Despite Peoria bars' plans for an early St. Patrick's Day bash, early crowds did not resemble the throngs of years past.

Actually, they resembled pretty much nothing at all.

On a typical March 17, Ulrich's Rebellion Room, 631 Main St., would start seeing heavy traffic upon opening its doors at 8 a.m. In fact, early revelers might slip in for a coffee (or otherwise) before the official celebration start time.

But at 8 a.m. Monday, the only occupants at Ulrich's (one of two Peoria bars opening early) were staffers and owner Joe Ulrich, getting food ready. Though Irish music played merrily, the cash registered stayed silent.

Ulrich said he had seen social media posts critical of bars staying open the day before St. Patrick's Day. He said he felt somewhat conflicted about the situation but ultimately felt comfortable about opening early for business.

"I didn't want to have some sort of big celebration," he said quietly. "But bars have all this food, all this corned beef.

"And the state said we could be open."

Less than 24 hours earlier, coronavirus concerns prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to close all bars and restaurants statewide to close for in-building service at the end of their regularly scheduled business Monday and not reopen until March 31. In response, multiple Peoria pubs — already invested heavily in food and drink for St. Patrick's Day, one of the biggest bar days of the year — announced they would throw an impromptu, early party Monday.

But overnight, those plans were nixed, for the most part, following hefty social media critical of what was perceived as a push for a massive party.

"There was a lot of blowback," said Jimmy Spears, owner of Jimmy's Bar, 2801 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria.

Spears decided to scale back plans for Monday, serving take-out food but closing the bar.

The same decision was made by Bill Blasek at his W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub and Fare, 4538 N. Prospect Road in Peoria Heights.

"We weren't trying to have a huge party," he said. "But it was going to draw too much attention both positive and negative. It's not worth the negative attention."

Other pubs planned to be open, but without an all-day thrust. Pat Sullivan had planned to open the doors at 8 a.m. at his Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery, 619 SW Water St., usually Peoria's biggest St. Patrick's party. But, in light of the social-media grousing, he decided Monday would be business as usual.

"We just decided not to pull it off," he said.

Meantime, Blasek saw a silver lining: he said pub owners, along with the St. Patrick's Society, plan to host a St. Patrick's celebration later in the year. Though he doubted he could recoup losses from being closed Tuesday, he thought maybe the second bash could become a tradition in future years, like "St. Patrick's Day in July."

"Then we could have two events," he said. "We're going to have to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow."

