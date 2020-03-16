The featured speaker earlier this year at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon in Peoria is entering alcohol-abuse treatment.

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum made that revelation Sunday night.

It came a few days after police found Gillum incapacitated in a Miami Beach hotel room, accompanied by a collapsed companion and with suspected crystal methamphetamine found in baggies on a bed and on the floor.

“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum, a Democrat, said in a statement The Miami Herald reported.

“I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future.”

Police were called to the hotel regarding a report about someone having a medical emergency. They found a 30-year-old man collapsed with breathing problems and Gillum in the bathroom.

Gillum was vomiting and too intoxicated to answer questions, reports indicated. Later, his physical condition stabilized. He was not arrested.

In a subsequent statement, Gillum said he was in the Miami area for a wedding and imbibed too much alcohol. He denied using meth.

The other person in the hotel room was reported to be a male escort.

Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee, Fla., became a national figure as a result of the 2018 election. In the Florida governor's race, Republican Ron DeSantis defeated Gillum by about 34,000 votes out of more than 8 million cast.

Since then, Gillum has become a CNN political analyst and a prominent Democratic activist.

In his Peoria remarks, made Jan. 20 in front of more than 1,000 gathered in a Civic Center exhibit hall, Gillum emphasized effecting change by voting.

“Vote like our lives depend on it,” he said. “Because guess what? Our lives do depend on it.”

The Peoria MLK luncheon has attracted speakers of national and international stature. Among those who have appeared are poet Maya Angelou, actor/activist Harry Belafonte and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Following the 2017 luncheon, legendary singer Patti LaBelle performed at Carver Arena, which is adjacent to the Civic Center exhibit halls.