PEORIA — An accident caused an apartment-building fire early Monday in North Peoria, authorities stated.

Crews were called about 1:45 a.m. to 3119 W. Willow Knolls Drive, the site of a three-story apartment building. They found the fire in a bedroom of an apartment on the top level.

The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes and confined to that apartment, the Peoria Fire Department reported.

As firefighters arrived, residents were being evacuated. There were 25 residents, according to the fire department.

Fire crews found nobody inside the building. No injuries were reported. The nature of the accident that caused the fire wasn't revealed.

The affected apartment sustained extensive fire and smoke damage. Part of the building did, too. Tarpaulins were placed in lower apartment units to help minimize damage.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross was helping residents find alternative lodging, the fire department stated.