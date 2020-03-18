PEORIA — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos visited OSF HealthCare’s Digital Pandemic Response Center Wednesday morning.

In just the last couple weeks OSF has launched a handful of programs to help central Illinois residents digitally navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Clare, a chatbot launched late in 2019, was updated to provide screening and education on COVID-19. People can access Clare at osfhealthcare.org. She asks relevant questions, and if necessary, directs patients to a triage line staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People with concerns can also call the helpline directly, 833-OSF-KNOW.

Bustos visited the call center, which is set up in the auditorium at Jump Simulation Center. Newly trained nurses were taking calls.

“We trained two auditoriums full of people over the weekend,” said Barb Carter, OSF HealthCare Innovation Marketing and Communications director. “We launched on the 16th.”

In addition to the chatbot, OSF HealthCare also created a free text messaging tool with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Public Health. To subscribe, send a text to 67634.

Busto’s also watched a training session for OSF’s new pandemic healthcare worker program.

“It’s for people who are quarantined and the elderly,” said Dr. John Vozenilek, chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare Innovation and Digital Health. Volunteers were learning how to drop off electronic devices to help patients communicate with medical professionals while they are sick. Volunteers were being shown how to distribute the care packages while maintaining safe social distancing.

Bustos lauded the work OSF is doing, then talked about the work she and other legislators are doing to help manage the pandemic.

“A week ago last Friday we passed an $8.3 billion economic package to help address many of the unknowns we have ahead of us. And then a week and a day later, at one o’clock in the morning on Saturday, we passed the Families First Coronavirus response act. That is what the Senate is still debating right now. They have to pass that and the president has to sign it into law for all of that to take effect,” she said. “First of all we want to make sure that people who are losing their jobs or cannot work right now don’t have to go bankrupt to pay their bills and support their families. So that’s why we are calling it the Families First Act. Second of all we want to make sure our families are fed, so we added some extra funding for a supplemental nutritional program.”

When asked if she had an criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic, Bustos said she wasn't in criticism mode.

“Right now I think we all need to work together,” she said. “I want to make sure that we are all working together, Republican and Democrat, House, Senate, and the Whitehouse. This is an ‘all hands on deck.’”

Bustos described difficulties being faced by medical communities in her district.

“The equipment that is needed by medical professionals, there is a shortage of that, and we have to address it,” she said. There is also a shortage of tests, and tests are taking too long to come back."

The whole OSF HealthCare system, which includes 14 hospitals, has only about 300 to 400 coronavirus tests, said Michael Dr. Michael Cruz chief executive officer for the central region.

“The entire country is limited by the number of tests available because it’s a new virus,” said Cruz. “So in a short period of time creating 20 or 30 or 40 million test kits is a really hard task... So if we are not careful about how we do that test, we can burn through that. We can do that in one day.”

The lack of testing has made it difficult to know how much the coronavirus has spread, said Cruz.

“So imagine every hospital, not to mention public healthcare departments, don’t have that available, so as a result, we actually don’t have a really good idea of the prevalence of infection in the community.”

