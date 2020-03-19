CHICAGO — In light of coronavirus concerns, Planned Parenthood of Illinois is temporarily consolidating its 17 centers to six statewide.

Those six — including the location in 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria — will have expanded days and times, the specifics of which have yet to be announced.

Of the other five centers to stay open, two are in Chicago, with the others in Springfield, Aurora and Flossmoor.

“Planned Parenthood of Illinois is taking all necessary precautions to keep our staff and patients healthy and well," the organization said in a statement.

Patients scheduled for non-essential appointments are asked to postpone their visits until a later date. Patients are also encouraged to use Planned Parenthood's telehealth services, such as Planned Parenthood Direc. The organization's social workers are also offering telephone support to patients, where possible.

More information is available at www.ppil.org.