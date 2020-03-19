PEORIA — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis that recommended public gatherings not exceed 10 people, the Peoria City Council will still hold a meeting next week with only half the council in attendance.

The other half, says a news release from City Hall, will attend by phone conferencing, a move that was made acceptable by an executive order put in place recently by Gov. JB Pritzker due to the coronavirus. Mayor Jim Ardis will be at the meeting, the release said.

Due to the disaster declaration made by Ardis earlier this week, the building itself is closed to the public. People can watch the meeting on a live-stream at www.peoriagov.org. Anyone wishing to make a public comment can send it to City Clerk Beth Ball, at bball@peoriagov.org or by fax at (309) 494-8574 by noon March 24. The email or fax should be labeled "public comment for the March 24, 2020 meeting." Please include your name and address. The comments must not be longer than five minutes when read aloud. The submitted comments will be made part of the official minutes as an attachment.

The agenda, minutes and a video podcast of the meeting will be made available online at www.peoriagov.org/city-council/meetings.