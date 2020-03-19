MONMOUTH — Out of coronavirus concerns, Monmouth College is postponing its May commencement.

The ceremony, slated for May 17, will occur sometime later this year, said Monmouth College President Clarence R. Wyatt. He cited federal urgings against gatherings of 10 or more people.

"We are committed to holding (an) in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony at some point this year — but given the directives currently in place and the fluidity of the situation, that ceremony will not take place on May 17," he said in a statement. "We struggled mightily to find some way that commencement could proceed as scheduled, but events and concern for everyone's well-being makes that impossible.

"We have already begun to discuss possible alternatives, and Associated Students of Monmouth College leadership is soliciting ideas from your class. We are also discussing creating a virtual commemoration to occur at noon on May 17, and we will certainly keep you informed at every step."

Like many other schools, the college has transitioned to online-only instruction for the rest of the year.