Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, March 19.

The final year on Peoria's most recent deal to play host to the high school boys basketball state finals ended without a game.

Coronavirus concerns forced cancellation of the 2020 big-school and small-school tournaments. The Peoria Civic Center portions were to be held last weekend and this one.

Is it possible for Peoria to get a do-over in 2021?

Don't rule it in. Don't rule it out.

Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson said neither he nor his staff had pondered a one-year extension of Peoria's contract, given the recent tumult. But ...

"It is worth talking about," Anderson said when asked about it during an interview Wednesday. "It's something for us to consider.

"We hadn't thought about that. I don't have an answer for you, unfortunately."

Peoria civic officials submitted a bid to play host to the boys and girls state finals for three years, beginning in 2021. Since 1996, the boys tournament has been played each March at Carver Arena.

Champaign-Urbana has bid for the boys tournament. Current girls host Bloomington-Normal is attempting to retain that event.

The new bidding cycle is to dovetail with a tournament format change. What had been four weekends of hoops — girls the first two weekends, boys the second two — is to be halved.

Scheduled for 2021 through 2023 are three-day events that on consecutive weeks bring together all four enrollment classes.

Each tournament is to culminate with four championship games on the final day.

The IHSA Board of Directors was to conduct its regular March meeting this weekend in Peoria during the Class 3A and 4A boys finals. Instead, the board was expected to meet in a conference call Thursday, Anderson said.

Another meeting is scheduled for April 21. That is to be when the board reveals its bid decision.

Considering COVID-19, it's tough to be certain about anything, Anderson suggested.

"This is unprecedented, obviously," he said Wednesday. "If the board or staff members say we need to hold off on this and let this play out another year or grant (Peoria) another year of hosting before we modify, yeah.

"Last night should have been a great night of supersectional basketball. To be so stale with everything is still just hard to put your arms around and your mind around."

