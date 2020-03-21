MACOMB — The McDonough County Courthouse will be open weekdays by appointment only, according to officials.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused the restriction.

For now, appointment hours are from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. The building will be accessible only through the east doors.

Those entering the courthouse will be subject to a medical screening. Appointments are to be made by contacting individual office holders.

Non-essential business is asked to be handled remotely by telephone.