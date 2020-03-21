The silence was unsettling.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m comfortable with quiet. I like it. Usually.

But not in the middle of the day in the middle of a workweek at a newspaper in the middle of America.

As with many newsrooms, midweek is the time when things are in full swing. Momentum has built for two days — interviews, photos, editing, planning and everything else that goes into stories — with more news breaking at any time while the place pushes toward big weekend pieces.

I’m sure it’s like that at many workplaces at midweek: a lot of work is already done, yet with much more left to do. And, if you’re lucky, your job involves pressures and expectations and surprises that — at least some of the time — can feel rewarding. Whatever the occupation, we juggle balls and spin plates and keep things going in what sometimes seems like a circus but in the end fosters accomplishment and pride.

And now? Silence, in a newsroom where — as with many employers — everyone is working from home.

But I had to pop by the paper to grab some necessary documents for some necessary stories. As soon as I plopped one foot into the newsroom, I stopped fast and looked around. It’s an eerie feeling, to see and feel nothing happening at your workplace.

Even amid industry downturns and cutbacks, the Journal Star remains the largest newspaper in Illinois outside the Chicago area. That’s not necessarily a boast, just a fact. And right now, the newsroom is empty, even at midweek.

There’s no crackle of excitement, no rushing after police-scanner calls, no four-letter wisecracks that make for friendly patter in this (and every) newsroom. The soundlessness is maddening.

Not that the newspaper isn’t working hard. Lately, the news content has exploded along with the coronavirus. But that’s all being done offsite, mostly at home.

To be candid, I often have enjoyed working from home. It allows not just a break from the office but a chance to focus on a particular project, all the while (if you like) while clad in boxer shorts.

But now? Among those sent home to work, who knows when any of us will be back, to any of our jobs.

Granted, we are not our jobs: work is just a chunk of a healthy life. Still, we spend a good chunk of our lives at work.

And in our workplace, there’s a certain rhythm, a familiar feel, that allows us to hum along at a productive clip. Disrupt that throb, that pulse, and you can feel discombobulated — almost as if things are moving in slow motion, as if we’re trying to run underwater.

But at least we’re working. There are many people nationwide who, because of coronavirus precautions, can’t work right now. Meantime, there are many people worldwide who, because of political unrest and impoverished economies, can’t work hardly ever. So, if there are any upsides from COVID-19, one should definitely be paycheck gratitude.

I felt a little of that when I popped into the empty newsroom. Maybe you work in a gleaming, modern workplace. Mine? It mirrors many newsrooms: ragged, coffee-stained carpet squares; ancient ceiling tiles still sporting dark stains from the long-ago days of at-your-desk smoking; and desk after desk piled high with reporters’ notes and files and cups and cans and trinkets and ideas. Lots and lots of story ideas.

And, after a work-at-home absence of a week, I’d never seen it look so attractive. Not beautiful, as newspapering isn’t pretty. But attractive in a bedraggled way, one that’s hard to explain if you’ve never wondered why you chose such a scorned but necessary job, and for some reason return day after day after day.

Meantime, within that misbegotten menagerie, I can feel the faint echoes of success and sorrow and excitement, along with every other possible human emotion. For what is a newspaper if not a reflection of the human element — good, bad and otherwise?

I miss this place, this newsroom. But the silence is overbearing. So I head out and head home.

From home, we push ahead with work. The tempo is off, and things seem off-key. But we push ahead anyway.

