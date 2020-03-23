Good morning, troops. It's Monday, March 23.

The Peoria Civic Center is considered an integral part of this city today. But when it first was proposed, some thought it a gamble.

An appearance from none other than "The Gambler" assured the Downtown Peoria landmark would have a smashing start.

Country/pop crooner/actor Kenny Rogers, who died Friday at 81, performed the first concert held at what became known as Carver Arena. It was the centerpiece of the three-pronged Civic Center, which includes a theater and exhibit halls.

The concert June 7, 1982, included two opening acts, comedian Lonnie Shorr and the Gatlin Brothers Band. It was a Monday night, but that didn't stop 12,000 people from filling the arena.

Shorr was the first to take the Civic Center stage.

"Well, hello Peoria in your new home. Isn't this nice," Shorr told the crowd, according to a Journal Star story the next day.

Nick in the Morning will take the newspaper's word for it. Although we were there, we don't recall Shorr being there, too.

The previous month, we had finished our freshman year at Bradley University and returned to our home in the Chicago suburbs. But prior to the Peoria departure, we and some co-conspirators purchased tickets to the Civic Center debut.

According to the Journal Star, tickets were priced at $15 and $12.50. Sounds cheap today, but that was a princely sum for a semi-starving college student.

We returned to town the day of the show, rendezvoused with a Peoria-based comrade, attended the concert and headed back north immediately afterward.

Rogers had appeared in Peoria before, most notably at the Heart of Illinois Fair. By showtime almost 38 years ago, his hit songs were legion and legendary — "Lady," "Coward of the County" and, of course, "The Gambler."

We were not and are not big Kenny Rogers fans, although we did like the chicken place he oversaw decades ago on University Street in Peoria. (Kramer liked it, too, but that's another story.)

Our main reason for attending the concert was to see the Civic Center, not necessarily to see Kenny Rogers. What a sight it was.

The Civic Center appeared state of the art and was an architectural masterpiece. Philip Johnson, a renowned international architect, designed it.

Considering the major arena in Peoria had been Robertson Memorial Field House — two former airplane hangars, literally — this was quite a change.

"I can't believe this, gosh!" the Journal Star quoted one woman, whose name was not noted, as she disembarked from a bus along a crowded Jefferson Avenue in front of the new arena.

As for the concert, the white-suited and white-maned Rogers appeared to give the audience what it wanted — all the hits and some showmanship, too.

"Looking like a cross between a hard-scrabble preacher and a Kentucky colonel, Rogers held forth for an hour using a variety of material ranging from songs off his still-to-be-released album to old stuff from his days with the First Edition," the Journal Star reported.

Rogers also tossed tambourines into the audience. Among the recipients was Richard Carver, the Peoria mayor at the time.

This newspaper reported Carver shook his tambourine with gusto as Rogers performed "Lucille," among other songs.

Carver, of course, was one of the prime movers and shakers behind the Civic Center. He and a dynamic, mid-1970s City Council shepherded massive urban renewal that helped lead to the Civic Center's construction.

The council approved the Civic Center project by only one vote. Fortuitous, that vote was.

In the weeks and months that followed Rogers' appearance, the Civic Center played host to some of the hottest musical acts of that era — Chicago, Genesis, The Police and ZZ Top among them.

A few years later, the Civic Center arena was named in Carver's honor.

These days, it's difficult to imagine Downtown without the Civic Center. But that warm, almost-summer's eve on which Rogers first graced its stage was no mirage.

On the whole, Peoria has broke more than even ever since.

If you're going to force us to pick a favorite Kenny Rogers song, we'll go into the way-back machine to the days when his hair was much less gray and he wasn't performing solo.