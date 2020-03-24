In his high school senior yearbook, John Hammond stated he wanted to become Minonk's first pope.

That didn't happen. But through another Catholic religious vocation, Hammond achieved a more-than-worthwhile existence, according to one of his siblings.

"He just fought for those little people," Nikki Oblinger-Hammond said. "There wasn't a person he didn't help at any time of the hour. So many people said, 'He changed my life.'"

Life ended last week for Brother John-Sebastian Laird-Hammond, a Franciscan friar who was residing in Washington, D.C. The 59-year-old died from COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes.

The 1979 graduate of old Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School had managed daily operations at his residence, the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America.

Laird-Hammond was transitioning to a new job in New York when he was stricken, Oblinger-Hammond said.

Following a mid-February trip to Florida for a medical checkup, Laird-Hammond began to feel ill. He had been a leukemia patient for about 14 years and had pneumonia recently, according to Oblinger-Hammond.

Last week, Laird-Hammond sent a screenshot of his body temperature to his sister, who resides in Bloomington. The thermometer registered 103 degrees.

"I said, 'You need to go to the hospital,'" Oblinger-Hammond said. "He told me they told him to take some Tamiflu. I said, 'This is coronavirus, you need to tell them that.'

"He was home for two days before they brought him in. By then, it was really too late. I talked to the doctor and he said his temperature rose to 108 and his organs started shutting down."

Laird-Hammond was the first person in the District of Columbia to die from COVID-19 and is believed to be the first fatality with Tri-County-area ties. He was among the first Catholic clergy in the U.S. to be diagnosed.

Various ailments, including one that required last rites to be administered, didn't appear to slow Laird-Hammond.

He converted to Catholicism in his teens. That was after his family moved from Bayview Gardens in western Woodford County to a rural area near Minonk in the far northeast.

Following high school, Laird-Hammond worked as a licensed practical nurse at a health facility in Flanagan before he joined the Franciscans and was assigned to D.C.

There, it appears Laird-Hammond made a lasting impression. And not just because of the more than 50 godchildren named in his honor, according to his sister.

"These people would come in and do construction or whatever and start talking to my brother," Oblinger-Hammond said about the 44-acre monastery. "He would get them jobs or help them in some way."

His friends included the late, legendary D.C. journalist/author Cokie Roberts, who met Laird-Hammond when they were undergoing chemotherapy at the same medical facility.

"It didn't matter what level, he could talk to you and relate to you," said Oblinger-Hammond, who in 1982 graduated from M-D-R. "He was one of those people you met and never forgot him.

"He was a 24-7 guy. He needed to slow down. And, of course, he didn't."

At some point, Laird-Hammond will be laid to rest in a family plot near DuQuoin in southern Illinois. Oblinger-Hammond isn't sure when services will be held, because of COVID-19 restrictions on crowds.

"I know my brother would want people to know he had that," she said about coronavirus, "and to spread the word that this could hit anybody."