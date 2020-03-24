PEORIA — Roman Catholic Bishop Daniel Jenky announced Monday "with great sadness" that the suspension of public worship in the Diocese of Peoria will continue through Easter Sunday.

Beginning with Palm Sunday and continuing through Easter Sunday, Holy Week events will be streamed live through the diocesan website: www.cdop.org. A specific schedule will be announced in the days ahead, he said in a statement issued Monday.

"If your own parish will not be broadcasting these Masses, I invite you to join in the ones we will be making available through the Internet," he said. "It won't be the same as being together, in person; but it enables us to be united in ways that the current times make possible."

Following is his statement as published of The Catholic Post website:

My dear friends in Christ,

Holy Week and Easter rank as the most important moments we celebrate as believers of Jesus Christ. As important as these great celebrations are for the proclaiming and strengthening of our faith, it is with great sadness that I must announce that the suspension of public worship will continue through Easter Sunday.

The first words of the Risen Christ to his disciples were, "Peace be with you!" During this difficult and painful moment, we pray for the peace that only God can give. It is the peace that comes from having our sins forgiven and being united with God.

In these difficult times when we each have to carry our own personal crosses, we do so in the hope of Easter glory. I ask your prayers for me and for your priests. Please know that I am holding you close to my heart and I am praying for you daily.