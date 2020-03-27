ELMWOOD — A husband and wife were arrested late Thursday after a gunshot was fired during a domestic squabble, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Elmwood police and Peoria County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Cypress Street. A woman inside — later identified as Shari Beintema, 36 — had called 911 "stating she was having trouble with a male, a sheriff's report stated. Another report described "domestic situation with shots fired inside the residence."

Five children — ages 1, 2, 11, 12 and 18 — were inside the home.

Police determined Beintema had likely fired just one shot but was closing all the blinds inside, according to a report. However, police could still see inside the house, where Beintema was watching TV in the living room. Despite a deputy's command to come outside, she did not budge, reports stated.

As police surrounded the home, two of the children exited the front door. Police led them into a squad car.

By phone, a deputy contacted Beintema, who agreed to surrender "but only if her children were out of sight," a report stated.

A blue van arrived in the area, and out stepped Beintema's husband, Zachary Beintema, 35, with an unleashed dog. As he approached the perimeter of police, deputies ordered him to stop, but he kept moving toward the house, a report stated. At one point, he "balled up his fists and spread his arms" and began yelling at deputies, a report stated.

As deputy approached him, yet was still 10 yards away, Zachary Beintema said, "Don't f------ touch me," a report stated.

He was warned he would be arrested if he continued to refuse police orders to get behind the perimeter of squad cars. According to a report, he replied he owned the house, then asked, "Do you know who I am?"

After he balled up a fist and approach police, three deputies grabbed a hold of Zachary Beintema, a report stated. In a brief struggle, he was taken to the ground and handcuffed, then escorted into a squad car.

Meantime, the unleashed dog twice bit a deputy on the leg. As the dog barred its teeth again, a deputy sprayed the dog with pepper spray. The dog ran away, eluding county animal-control officers.

During the tussle, Shari Beintema surrendered to police. However, she had a panic attack and was taken to a Peoria hospital. She was later released and transported to Peoria County Jail, where she was booked on counts of domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, endangering the health and welfare of a child, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Her husband, who in court records listed a Peoria address, was also taken to jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated battery to police, resisting arrest and domestic battery.

After the arrests, one of the children blurted to police, "My dad was going to hit my mom and she shot the floor," according to a report. Meantime, Zachary Beintema told police "Shari tried to shoot him," a report stated

Police contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services regarding the youths in the home. Overnight, they stayed with a relative.

