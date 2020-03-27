Good morning, troops. It's Friday, March 27.

Once the coronavirus scare abates at least somewhat, it appears the ever-changing number of Rumberger's Wings and More locations will be increasing.

A new Rumberger's is planned for a strip mall at 3125 N. University St.

"I always thought it was a good spot," Rumberger's owner Tremayne Branch said. "I've been looking at that spot for a year, but it never was the right time."

Branch envisions the University Street location as similar to one in the Northpoint Shopping Plaza, at 8807 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria. That Rumberger's emphasizes to-go orders. It has only a few tables.

The menu at University Street is likely to mimic that of the Northpoint Rumberger's, too — heavy on chicken items. Branch is considering adding a specialty hot dog, the "Golden Dog," made with one of Rumberger's sauces.

Unlike Branch's other locations in Peoria, the University Street Rumberger's is likely to be open seven days a week.

Rumberger's main location is at 500 Main St. in Downtown Peoria. Not long after it opened, the original Rumberger's on Prospect Road in Peoria closed. The Northpoint location went on hiatus.

Another Rumberger's opened recently in Champaign. All are offering delivery, take-out and curbside services, in keeping with the state mandate to shelter in place because of COVID-19.

