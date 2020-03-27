PEORIA — As a low pressure system moves into the area, there is an elevated chance for severe weather and possibly tornadoes on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Scott Baker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said rain showers will move into central Illinois beginning Friday night. There could be possibly damaging winds and large hail, he said. By 10 p.m., that system should be out of the area.

A second system, a low pressure one that is now over western Missouri and eastern Kansas, is slated to move into the area by early afternoon on Saturday.

"That's going to bringing strong southerly winds into the area. As that low pressure system gets closer to the Mississippi River, we'll see strong to severe storms develop for the afternoon and evening hours," he said. "That should be after 1 or 2 p.m. and linger through the late afternoon and into early evening until about 7 or 8 p.m. After that, a cold front swings through in late evening."

That warmer air could make conditions ripe for severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes, Baker said. He urged people to pay attention to a weather radio, if they have one, or watch local news websites for information.