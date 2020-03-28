PART 1 OF 2



For almost four decades, Rick Dawson has waited for justice for the murder of his brother, Gary Dawson.

In 1983, the body of the 30-year-old Peorian — naked, bound, beaten and stabbed — was found in a pigsty 90 miles north in Lee County. Though indictments soon followed, the case has been slow and sputtering. Against three men over the years, charges alternately have been filed, dropped, filed, reduced and pleaded out. All that remains is one count against one man: first-degree murder.

As hearings straggle on and on, Rick Dawson doesn’t know how long he’ll have to keep waiting. And he doesn’t know if he’ll ever find out what happened to his brother.

“This is a travesty,” the 61-year-old Peorian says, his voice a heavy mix of irritation and impatience, rough with the bitter memories of 37 years. “It’s such a joke. Unless you’re family, you wouldn’t believe what is going on.”

The slaying involves a layered drama of betrayal and revenge amid Peoria’s drug trade of the 1980s. Rick Dawson realizes his brother played a role in the sordid scene — “He was no angel,” Dawson says — yet says the murder still merits resolution and explanation.

“It’s a case that’d make a hell of a book,” he says.

***

Gary Dawson grew up with a sister and three brothers on Scenic Drive, near Northwoods Mall. Their father left during their childhood. Their mother had the challenge of raising five kids alone.

As a young adult, Dawson married and divorced twice, having two sons along the way. In 1983, he was single and living with his mother and brother Rick in his childhood home. There, he sometimes worked as a self-employed mechanic. A motorcycle enthusiast — he belonged to a local club — he tinkered on others’ bikes.

His family last saw him the morning of Aug. 28. That night, he did not return home and did not call.

“That was unusual for him,” his brother says.

With no sight of him the next day, his mother called police to report him missing. His whereabouts were quickly discerned, grimly.

That same day, a farmhand went to feed livestock two miles south of Franklin Grove, then as now a village of about 1,000 residents in Lee County. Inside a pigsty lay a lifeless body, battered and grotesque.

Later, an autopsy showed that Dawson — his wrists, arms, mouth and nose duct-taped — had been severely beaten and stabbed 14 times in the back of the head. He died from blunt-force trauma as well as suffocation.

Police believed the attack had occurred someplace other than the pigsty. Days after the body’s discovery, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office — aided by multiple area police agencies — continued to probe how the Peorian ended up dead so far from home.

A deputy told reporters, “He was not known to law enforcement people here, but he might have been known to others here.”

If anyone in the area knew him, that was beside the point. Dawson landed in Lee County as a matter of post-murderous convenience.

***

In mid-September, an arrest was made. Accompanied by his attorney, Gordon “Kent” Bobell, 33, of rural Chillicothe arrived at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sauk Valley Media. At the time, he was facing misdemeanor counts (reckless conduct and battery) in Peoria County for hitting a man in his home, a far cry from first-degree murder. But he otherwise had no record.

Still, after questioning, he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on a Lee County warrant, charged with Dawson’s murder.

“With a temper like his, I’m surprised he has escaped our attention for so long,” the chief sheriff's deputy of Peoria County said at the time.

At a hearing, police said evidence pointed to Bobell: Human blood was found inside and outside his van, while a roll of duct tape at the scene carried a bloody thumbprint that matched Bobell’s left thumb.

Meanwhile, police were looking for Steven A. Watts, 26, of Sunnyland, who worked for an HVAC company. A $100,000-bond arrest warrant was issued for obstruction of justice. Though police didn’t specify the nature of the charge, investigators had talked briefly with Watts after the body was found, then let him go — only later realizing he apparently had not shared critical information.

“We really need to talk to this guy bad,” a Lee County sheriff’s detective told reporters.

After that autumn, the case largely fell out of the public eye, with no further arrests. In August 1984, without comment by Lee County authorities, murder charges were dropped against Bobell.

In 1987, Watts pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge. He was sentenced to 2½ years of probation.

And with that, the slaying became a public afterthought for the better part of three decades. Then, new charges suddenly arose — thanks, Rick Dawson says, to a surprising ally who was just a year old at the time of Gary Dawson's death.

Tomorrow: The murder case gets reignited and continues to this day.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist.