Anyone who has watched Gov. JB Pritzker give one of his daily coronavirus updates knows that the event is also presented in sign language for the hearing impaired.

As various people come to the lectern to speak, a man or woman stands off to the side interpreting the statements in sign language.

During one briefing last week, Michael Albert, the man who had been doing the interpreting for several days, switched with another man during the event. It went seamlessly, but it gave Pritzker a chance to acknowledge the services of Albert and others who have done the job.

Pritzker said Albert is “somebody that we’ve relied upon to help us get a message to people all across our state. He’s invaluable to us.”

Pritzker also acknowledged that Albert and the other interpreters might be getting fatigued.

“Some of us are verbose,” Pritzker said. “I’m sure this is a lot of exercise for anybody.”

They said it

“I know I sound like a broken record, but if I have to stand here every single day until I’m blue in the face and advocate that the federal government fully utilize this act, then I will.” — Pritzker, again demanding that the federal Defense Production Act be used to ramp up supplies of personal protective equipment needed for the coronavirus.

”There is a finite supply of critical resources available around the world right now. There is an enormous supply of governors and countries trying to get those resources.” — Pritzker, on the supply of protective equipment not meeting demand for it.

“We are on a wartime footing right now.” — Pritzker, addressing you know what.

“I’m not willing to sacrifice anyone.” — Pritzker, responding to suggestions by some that those most vulnerable to coronavirus may need to be sacrificed in order to get the economy quickly moving again.

”Something miraculous has happened in Washington. We’ve actually done something on a timely basis.” — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, on passage of the federal stimulus package.

Binge like a pol

Like most state lawmakers nowadays, Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, does what he can to help constituents by working remotely. But since the General Assembly is canceling session days because of the coronavirus, he doesn’t have to spend endless hours on legislative business in the Capitol.

That does leave some free time to be filled, and binge-watching the “Tiger King,” or more accurately “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” series on Netflix has filled time for Murphy and his wife. Told that the title alone sounds intriguing, Murphy said, “It’s beyond intriguing. My only warning is, it will take six or seven hours of your life away immediately."

Slate, the online magazine, recently did a review of the show. “Being crazier than the world outside is an awfully high bar to clear right now. But the Netflix documentary 'Tiger King' soars over it with room to spare,” the review said. A headline on the review said “The new documentary series is addictive, ethically questionable and spectacular.”

Video encouragement

Some local officials in Dixon and Lee counties teamed up to produce a video to buck up people during the virus crisis.

The video, which can be found on YouTube, runs nearly three minutes and features people, including Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, offering a mixture of advice and positive messages. The format is one of those things where there are quick cuts between speakers each making comparatively short statements. It’s really quite well done.

And people from the area might want to keep an eye on Mike Venier, a Dixon city council member who added a touch of humor.

“This is a time for us to come together,” he said. “Well, come together six feet apart in groups of fewer than 10.”

The guy could be a politician.

