PEORIA — For the first time in more than a decade, Peoria could see new planes land at the Illinois Air National Guard base.

The 182nd Airlift Wing, which flies the C-130H3 Hercules cargo plane, is on the short list of units that could receive the newest version of the plane, the J-model, according to a report from The National Guard Association of the United States last week.

The Air Force has announced that eight units across the country are in the running for the 24 planes. Congress had approved funding for 16 of the newer planes and eight more were freed up when a Maryland Air National Guard wing, which was slated to change from an attack squadron to a transport, retained its A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.

That means three of the eight will get J-models. All eight of the wings mentioned by the NGAUS article are flying the older H-models. The planes that Peoria-based unit is flying were built in the early- to mid-1990s.

According to U.S. Air Force specifications, the new planes can fly faster and at a higher altitude. Additionally, the planes come with more advanced radar, which allows pilots to fly in all weather. Improved avionics — the computers that assist in flying the plane — also are incorporated into the newer models.

All that matters because when the Air Force looks to shrink, units that have older equipment tend to go first. Many thought the acquisition of the H-model planes in 2005 spared the wing from closure during that round of base contraction.

Col. Daniel R. McDonough, the 182nd's commander, said he's excited to see that the unit, which has been wanting the newer models for years, is among the final eight. Any decision, however, is likely months away. Before then, Air Force teams will look at mission, capacity, cost and environmental factors for each location, the NGAUS quoted a guard spokesman. The candidate sites were selected by the Air Guard and approved by the Air Force secretary.