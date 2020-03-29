SMITHSHIRE — With no grocery store and no gas station, the only place to buy food in tiny Smithshire is Cindy Lou’s Kitchen.

The small diner between the post office and the grain elevator is also the town’s central gathering place over coffee in the morning, bacon cheeseburgers for lunch, and catfish dinners on Friday nights.

The pulse of the unincorporated Warren County town of 100 or so people has quieted with Cindy Lou’s only open for takeout orders due to COVID-19.

“It’s pretty lonely once in a while,” said owner Cindy Adkisson. “We miss the interaction with customers.”

Adkisson said takeout customers have stepped up to help her business, but it’s still taken a big hit. They seem to feel the loneliness, too, lingering a bit to talk about grain prices or their families while picking up food before getting back to work.

“Out here in the rural areas, people are still going about their daily business,” Adkisson said. “They’ve got to go to town and get their feed and gas.”

Jeremy Simmons knows every Smithshire resident and is related to a good portion of them. He said small-town living feels kind of like a shield during the pandemic.

“There’s comfort, as far as dealing with this, in this little town,” Simmons said. “We literally do know everyone here, and everyone looks out for each other. The majority of residents are elderly and we’re being very careful.”

That includes picking up mail and delivering freezer meals to the elderly so they don’t have to go out. Though residents have to drive to another town for a gallon of milk, they’ll see if anyone needs anything before they go.

As a teacher, Simmons said internet access is a concern. In Smithshire, his service is fine, but out in the country, some lack access or strong connections.

Superintendent Paula Markey of West Central District 235, a rural consolidated school district covering almost 300 square miles in three counties, estimates 10% of the district’s 750 students lack internet access at home.

The district provides computers for all students to use at home and is adapting lessons for those without internet. In addition, Markey said 55% of families in the district are low-income.

“We’re very concerned for those families and we want to make sure we are providing for their needs,” Markey said.

The district is delivering meals to all towns in the district and having students check in daily with teachers.

“Being in a rural community, we don’t have all the services that others do,” Markey said. “We know that this is tough on our families.”

Outside Kirkwood, farmer Justin Allaman is busy prepping for spring tillage and planting while the other parts of his family’s life, from church services to farm bureau meetings, grind to a halt. He’s worried about oil prices affecting the ethanol market, but he feels safer in the country.

“You look at the bigger cities and that’s where we they are having a lot of outbreaks,” Allaman said. “Out here, we are a little more secluded. We can go outside anytime we want to. We can take a walk in the timber.”

The store at Belted Cow Orchard between Kirkwood and Oquawka is closed for now, but the drive-thru is open for homemade doughnuts and coffee. Owner Marci Meyer said those sales, though down, are “keeping the lights on.”

Meyer said the rural community is keeping connected online and doing their best to support local businesses and each other through small kindnesses, such as paying for other people’s orders in the drive-thru.

“People are so joyful to be out and doing something,” Meyer said. “There’s anxiety out there for sure. But any little piece of joy that people can grab at, they are gravitating toward.”

Rural Monmouth farmer Andy Jenks is staying close to his home, farm office and shop these days, while looking ahead to practicing social distancing in his tractor cab this spring.

Though farm life allows some distance from society, it also means that medical care is farther away. Jenks said he worries about his family and their health as well as his employees and their families. He also worries about local businesses, but he believes in the strength of rural communities.

“What I am confident in is the resolve of these individuals and their ability to rally around each other in these tough times,” Jenks said.

Jenks said rural communities are known for coming together to help farmers in times of illness or hardship.

If it should come to that locally, Jenks has no doubt people will step up.

“It’s just the way we are. We look out for each other,” Jenks said.