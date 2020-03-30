PEORIA — Confirmation of community transmission of COVID-19 came over the weekend when the seventh positive case was tallied, said administrator Monica Hendrickson during the daily news briefing at the Peoria City/County Health Department on Monday afternoon.

Community transmission means that it’s unknown how the patient caught the virus— they did not contract it through travel to a high risk country or were close to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Peoria currently has seven confirmed cases, Woodford officially has four, though another case was reported moments before the news conference began, and Tazewell remains steady at four.

Because the Illinois Department of Public Health has begun requesting COVID-19 data from hospitals, PCCHD officials have begun sharing a new set of numbers during the daily briefing.

“Please be aware the numbers being reflected by the hospital systems do not necessarily overlap with the Tri-County residents,” said Hendrickson. “Our health-care system is large and is seeing patients not only from within our state, but also from other states.”

There are currently four people under investigation for COVID-19 in the intensive care units at four hospitals in central Illinois. There are also three confirmed cases in the ICU, nine positive tests in the last 24 hours and seven specimens collected in the last 24 hours, said Hendrickson.

The three health departments in the Tri-County Area will be notified of positive COVID-19 tests found during the drive-through testing event in McLean County fairgrounds that began on Saturday, said Hendrickson. Results are currently taking about 24 to 48 hours from the state labs, while results from private labs are taking a bit longer, said Hendrickson.

While 250 tests have been allotted for each day, not that many tests were done over the weekend.

“I don’t think they hit 100 on either of those days,” said Hendrickson. To be tested, people must be having symptoms with a fever and fit into one of the following categories: have pre-existing conditions, be older than 65, be a first responder or be a medical professional.

Testing will continue every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. indefinitely.

“Again, these are federal assets coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as (Health and Human Services). They are not local assets, so it’s really dependent on that,” said Hendrickson.

