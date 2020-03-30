PEORIA — Di’s Boutique in downtown Canton is a hub of activity even though they are closed for the coronavirus quarantine.

Store owner Diane Bell is coordinating an effort to produce protective face masks. Since starting production a week ago they have made more than 500.

“They are using them in the nursing homes, for hospice, the correctional center, the fire department and police department in Fulton County and city, and individuals working in the medical field have contacted us,” said Bell, the owner of Di’s Boutique. “We just keep getting more and more messages on Facebook and we’re just trying to fill what we can.”

Bell, her mother, and two other women have created a production line in the alteration room of Di’s Boutique. They alternate between cutting, sewing and ironing, so they don’t get tired of doing one particular task.

“We’ve been up here very day, ten hours a day,” said Bell.

Shelli Swope, another Canton resident, is making masks from her home. She got interested in the effort because both of her daughters are nurses.

“My youngest is an ICU nurse in Chicago, and my oldest is nurse practitioners out of OSF,” said Swope, who is making masks with a pocket to hold an N95 mask, the protective masks worn by medical professionals all over the world.

“I am making covers that are washable. You can wash and re-sanitize them,” said Swope.

Cloth face masks don’t offer as much protection as the N95 masks, but with shortages of the N95 masks looming, the medical profession may begin looking at the homemade masks as a way to extend the life of the N95 masks.

“They can provide a role in helping to keep the N95 masks clean longer,” said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health department during a recent press conference.

Last week both UnityPoint Health and OSF HealthCare began asking people to make and donate masks. They even created a pattern with directions. Download them at www.unitypoint.org/help.aspx and www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/give/.

Medical professionals across the country are also taking up the challenge of the mask shortage. Several people have suggested using blue sterile wrap to create masks. Used in the operating room, the material has qualities which make it superior to cotton fabric, said Dr. Wendy Olson Padilla, a Peoria-based surgeon who works for OSF HealthCare Urology. She posted a video on Facebook showing people how to make protective masks from blue sterile wrap, www.facebook.com/watch/?v=222458662203640.

“This is what sterile instruments are wrapped in,” said Padilla in the video. “The great thing about this is it’s polypropylene, which means it’s a type of plastic, and it’s designed to be permeable to gases… which means it’s breathable. It’s also water resistant, and is designed to keep sterile instruments sterile, which means it doesn’t allow bacteria and viruses to permeate.”

The material is readily available, and now that many elective procedures have been postponed, there’s likely quite a bit not being used, said Padilla.

“I Googled it and you can get it on Amazon,” she said.

A hospital in Florida has designed a face mask pattern which, if made from blue sterile wrap, could possibly be a substitute for the N95 mask if shortages become extreme. But the mask Padilla made on her video is designed to go over the N95 mask. Right now many hospitals have not yet approved the use of homemade masks, even over the N95.

“It’s up to your individual hospital if these are allowed,” said Padilla. “Currently at my hospital they are not allowed, but the situation continues to evolve, and that may change.”

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.