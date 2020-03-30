Ted's customers reek of booze, rebellion and contempt.

And they're driving him crazy.

That's because Ted makes his living driving people around. And he thinks they might be driving themselves — and a lot of innocent victims — to an early grave.

Ted (not his real name) works for a ride-sharing service in central Illinois. We're not being more specific here so he doesn't get in any trouble with his company.

But during the state's stay-at-home order, most of his riders aren't taking "essential" trips. They're hobnobbing from address to address, from party to party — nonchalant about catching or transmitting COVID-19.

"It's crazy," Ted says. "There are so many people not taking this seriously."

The state's stay-at-home order allows an array of businesses, including "transportation-network providers (such as Uber and Lyft) ... necessary for essential activities." The order defines five "essential activities": going to a doctor or pharmacy, getting food and supplies, taking family or friends on such errands, going to jobs approved by the order, and heading outside for activities like biking or walking.

House parties? Not in there.

Ted works mostly weekends, each night giving upward of 40 rides to about 50 passengers. Since the stay-at-home order went into effect March 21, Ted's nightly load has included maybe one or two riders making essential trips, such as excursions to a grocery store or to work.

As for the others? They're drunk and chatty, cavalierly gabbing about the parties they've attended that night and others ahead.

As Ted explains it, this is their overall attitude toward the the stay-at-home order: "I'm going to hang out with friends because I'm bored."

Some of the stops have included as many as four people. And from the conversations, it doesn't seem as if the parties are limited to 10 people or involve social distancing.

"They're big, typical parties," he says.

As for the coronavirus, riders call the order "stupid" and say society is "overreacting." Some try to justify the parties, saying things like, "I've got quarantined friends. And they're not going out."

Of course, those passengers are going to multiple parties, as are others. So, the "quarantined friends" aren't really quarantined at all.

Meanwhile, they don't mention the risk of infecting other people, including those they'll encounter the next day at work or home or wherever. They don't seem to care about other people.

"It's dangerous," Ted says.

He is keeping his vehicle as safe as possible, for himself as well as his passengers. During rides, whenever possible, he cracks the windows to keep the air moving. And after each ride, he cleans the passenger areas with disinfecting wipes.

But as for his passengers, he can help only so much. He can't disinfect stupid.

So, they blithely go on their way, sharing not just a good time but whatever else they might encounter along the way — and, perhaps, not just that night but the next day and those that follow.

He sighs hard, then says, "It's just crazy. These are crazy times."

