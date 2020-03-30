A research group at the University of Washington is projecting that Illinois will see its peak demand for hospital resources in the coronavirus pandemic coming on April 16.

The analysis by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluationsuggests that Illinois will have enough ordinary hospital beds necessary to meet the anticipated demand from patients, but will fall slightly short of the number of beds in intensive care units that could be needed.

On that April 16 date, some 8,601 beds are expected to be needed, out of 14.552 available; 1,291 ICU beds are expected to be needed, out of 1,131 available — a shortage of some 160 beds.

But the group also makes it clear that the risk will continue for weeks after that point. Those demand numbers are projected to decrease throughout the latter half of April and first half of May before flattening out by late May.

"The projections assume the continuation of strong social distancing measures and other protective measures," the website accompanying the data notes.

The number of deaths per day in Illinois is also expected to continue its growth until peaking on April 16-17, at 88 deaths per day. It's then expected to decline gradually through late May before finally hitting zero.

All told, some 2,360 Illinoisans are anticipated to perish under the modeling projections — each of which is offered alongside a range of greater and lesser numbers.

The projections are based on local and national government data alongside information from the World Health Organization.