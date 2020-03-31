Spooked by the coronavirus, readers have become extra-vigilant.

Daily, readers tell me about suspected violations of the state’s stay-at-home order, as they do not want COVID-19 to spread. Daily, I tell them to contact police, as I am not a cop.

But one reader relayed a concern that not only might violate the order, but also possibly eludes a pragmatic police investigation. It's a tricky situation, as evident in an email sent late Monday:

“Tonight, I noticed two ladies at their usual ‘work station’ at the corner of (a specific Peoria intersection). I don’t know the duration of their having been there. I'm reasonably sure that the city police should be well aware and familiar as to their usual presence, which has been ongoing since last year. They were standing right next to each other, smoking and chatting. My concerns would be their contact with anyone who would be ‘serviced’ by them.

“I’m of a mindset that, in light of COVID-19, their work and presence is not considered essential. However, since their presence seems unabated, l'm possibly in error.”

To be sure, according to the order, some businesses are clearly defined as essential — such as doctor’s offices and grocery stores — while others are not. Further, the directive states, “All persons may leave their homes or place of residence only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses and Operations.”

As the reader asks, could the ladies' trade be “essential”? I combed through the wording.

There is a paragraph stating, “All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors … shall be closed to the public.” However, though there are many banned examples — carnivals, funplexes, amusement rides — there is no mention of street corners. So, that part of the order is in the ladies’ favor.

Plus, the order specifically deems liquor stores and pot shops as “essential” to society. Perhaps the ladies could make a logical argument that their business fits under the same recreational umbrella. Then again, they probably don’t collect any state sales tax, so they're unlikely to get any legal protection.

I glimpsed at other categories of “essential” operations: human services, professional services, even home-based services. But none of those services indicated that such transactions are typically initiated on a street corner and/or with a passing car.

Plus, there’s the possible problem regarding social distancing, which the ladies did not seem to be practicing on the street. Moreover, “essential” businesses must go even further regarding health concerns, such as by offering “hand sanitizer and sanitizing products,” which the two ladies did not appear to be toting.

They also did not follow the order’s call for “designating with signage, tape, or by other means six-foot spacing for employees and customers in line to maintain appropriate distance.” Tape or no, I don’t think their business transactions could be completed at such a distance.

If it matters, the order also requires businesses to implement “separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers.” Maybe the ladies are thoughtful that way, but the email didn't say.

Like I said, this "essential" designation can be very confusing. That’s why I suggest any complaints be directed to the proper authorities. Then again, they’re also trying to navigate new territory, says Amy Dotson, Peoria police spokeswoman.

“We are in unprecedented times, and in the first several days there was a lot of confusion as to what constitutes essential versus not,” she says. “As law enforcement, we have taken an educational approach.

“There have been businesses operating that under the governor’s order fall into the non-essential category. Our process has been to notify the business and explain the business is considered non-essential.”

Non-compliance can result in fines, even arrests. But that’s not happened yet in Peoria.

As for the street-corner complaint? Dotson said, “I am looking into the inquiry sent to you.”

So, officially, the reader is left with the question: are the ladies' activities essential or non-essential? In the end, it probably doesn’t matter what the order says. It's the world’s oldest profession. It’s not going anywhere..

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist.