PEORIA — A car drove down a Central Peoria street late Monday night, and a person inside was shooting a gun in the air, a witness told Peoria police.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the incident occurred at about 9:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Bigelow Street. A woman told police that she was sitting on her porch when she saw a person in the back seat "sitting outside the passenger window that was holding a gun in the air and shooting it towards the sky."

The car then sped off at a high rate of speed, the report said.

Police found six 9mm shell casings in the street over a 35-yard stretch of road. No damage or victims were found.

No arrests have been made.