Before the COVID-19 pandemic invaded the United States, Americans probably ordered deliveries and carry-out fast food as casually as they would have flipped a light switch.

Now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, it is not surprising that some are pausing to consider even more the safety behind the preparation of their meals to go.

A series of national chains have seized on that need for reassurance, but locally owned small businesses are making it clear the precautions they're taking as they conduct curbside, carry-out and delivery operations.

Ray Koeppel, co-owner of The 5th Quarter Pizzeria and Sports Bar noted that Illinois restaurants have observed updated food-handling and cleaning protocols since 2018, when the state Department of Public Health adopted new guidelines.

“After every order, we sanitize every surface that the food comes into contact with,” said Koeppel. “There should be no concern whatsoever, because we are a clean and sanitized place to begin with. (Food safety) isn’t really a new concern for us. We cook at extremely high temperatures, which incinerate any and all bacteria and viruses they come in contact with. After cooking, there is no bare-hand contact.”

Christina Abatie, co-owner of Two P’s Pizza and Pub in Pekin, said that the restaurant’s staff has always followed protocols mandated by the Tazewell County Health Department. Under current conditions, the most significant change to those protocols appears to be that they occur more frequently.

“We’re cleaning more often because, instead of having a dining room full of people and having to clean around them or wait until we’re not busy, we’re constantly cleaning,” said Abatie. “One reason for that is we want to keep people busy. We’re trying to maintain our staff and we want them to have their jobs. We’ve always followed the guidelines from the Health Department, but this (pandemic) has added a little extra cleaning.”

Abatie added that Two P’s is restricted to curbside food pick-up, but will occasionally accommodate delivery for large orders. She opted out of offering carry-out because she wanted employees and customers to practice social distancing as much as possible. Orders go directly from the restaurant’s oven into a carry-out box with no bare-handed contact.

“Our customers are obviously our No. 1 priority and their safety is our biggest concern,” Abatie said. “Without our customers, we don’t have a business. And we love our business and want to keep it going as long as we can.”

The Tazewell County Health Department has been keeping the county’s food facilities updated on the relevant information and requirements in Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s recent executive orders, according to department spokeswoman Sara Sparkman. They've shared state and local guidance on those requirements with restaurants still operating, and trying to field phone inquiries as quickly as possible.

“During this critical time, there are extra guidelines that need to be followed in addition to the 2017 FDA Food Code, said Sparkman. “This information has been emailed to all our food facilities.”

Among the changes, one of Pritzker’s orders mandated measures to ensure compliance with social distancing requirements. Restaurants must designate six-foot spacing between customers in line and employees by signage, tape or other means; keep hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available to employees and customers; implement separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers; and post online whether a facility is open and how best to reach the facility by telephone or remotely.

The FDA Food Code already includes an illness policy that excludes workers who are ill from preparing and handling food.

Restaurants that have closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and wish to reopen must notify the Health Department 24 hours before opening to the public, said Sparkman. There will be no re-inspection fees for reopening.