PEORIA — With schools closed indefinitely because of the national coronavirus pandemic, school districts are leaning on technology to help continue to educate students while physically separated from their teachers. For students with special needs, it can be a little more complicated.

"For our therapists it is really hard to mimic for our students what they get in a school setting," said Lora Haas, director of Special Education Association of Peoria County, about the work done every day for children with special needs by speech, occupational and physical therapists, counselors and others. "Our challenge has been to serve the continued education of our students, prepare them the best way we know how, and figure out how to do that remotely."

While students in the general population exhibit a wide range of academic abilities, there are other students whose education is also the responsibility of the public school system who have special needs that require an Individual Education Plan (IEP).

That is each student's collaborative blueprint of services, practices and programs that provide the best possible learning experience for individuals who exhibit a wide range of learning disabilities and impediments. Students on the autism spectrum. Students with physical disabilities. Students with blindness and hearing loss. Students with communication and mobility issues. Students with mental illness.

Some are perfectly suited for a traditional classroom setting with maybe the help of a one-on-one aide or with tools that help even the learning playing field.

Others are not.

SEAPCO contracts to provide the services for the special education needs for the 17 school districts in Peoria County that are not Peoria Public Schools. Peoria Public Schools hires most of its own special education instructors.

"We provide programming and services for students ages 3 through 21. Programming ranges from students with significant challenges or multiple disabilities to those who have need for minimal support or services," Haas said. "All eligibility categories fall within these programs. It’s our goal to meet the individual needs of the child, no matter the disability."



Through video and phone connections, therapists are maintaining whatever connection they can with families with children with disabilities.

"They are contacting each family individually and providing whatever help they can whether its reading a book on video they can watch whenever they want or giving them reference material they can check out on their own time," Haas said. "We're letting families take the lead on this and letting them tell us what they need. When remote learning first started they were getting calls from so many service providers that it was a little overwhelming. We back off when they tell us to, but are always there to help."

One family has three children with special needs who are all now home during the day instead of a school setting. Their mother is trying to adjust to a weird, new, work-at-home situation.

"It's a hard adjustment for a lot of these families," Haas said. "Our therapists are working through it and are amazingly busy keeping in contact. It's evolving. They are building the airplane as they are flying it."

In Peoria Public Schools, special education teachers and their students are also adjusting to a new reality.

"During this remote learning time there is a focused effort and collaboration among teachers and all special education staff to serve our students with special needs to the greatest extent possible and to remain in compliance with the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act regulations and timelines. We have been and will continue to adapt our work as we receive further guidance from the Federal government and Illinois State Board of Education as it relates specifically to special education," Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said this week."The entire special education department has pulled together to collaborate with each other and with our families to navigate these unchartered waters."

In Peoria, all IEP meetings are now being held virtually where parents can either join the meeting by video or by telephone. Teachers have contacted students on their caseloads to walk parents through how to use remote learning and access resources through Microsoft TEAMS computer software. For those students who struggle with computer work, teachers are developing home packets of learning. Many have developed instructional videos, set up virtual field trips, developed virtual cooking activities, and more so forth. Special education and general education teachers are co-teaching and developing lessons together on TEAMS.

Teacher aides have been looking up online resources for to share with the teacher, dropping off supply boxes to students, helping to modify and prepare paper packets for those struggling with the computer work, and retrieving packets from families if needed. Some are working with students over the phone to help them as they complete their work.

Related service providers such as speech pathologists, occupational therapists, and physical therapists are modeling exercises and activities via video; connecting with families to set up ways to send exercises and activities to carry out their IEP gross motor goals; reaching out to families to deliver adaptive equipment for them to use at home; making videos to encourage and instruct exercise and remaining active; and making sure communication remains open between parent, teacher and the service provider.

Nurses are connecting with families to set up times to ensure delivery of any needed medication or medical supplies that were left at the school building. They are checking in with students regularly to see how they are doing and remind them of healthy habits such as eating right, exercise, getting appropriate sleep, and maintaining social distancing.

Psychologists and social workers are continuing all of their special education evaluation responsibilities and checking in on families and students on their caseload.

Almost all of the services are being done remotely. Almost none of them are remotely familiar.

"We're getting amazing support from superintendents, from the Regional Office of Education, the families, everybody," Haas said. "It's a brand new way of functioning."

