PEORIA — Activist and community organizer Chama St. Louis announced Saturday that she plans to run for Peoria mayor in 2021.

She made the announcement via a Facebook video, in lieu of a formal campaign rally. St. Louis said that tackling poverty and inequality is among her top priorities.

“Taking action to invest in our most disadvantaged neighborhoods does not mean our neighborhoods that are well-off will be neglected," she said in announcing her candidacy. "This is not a question of rich neighborhoods versus poor neighborhoods; it is a question of Peoria versus poverty. We are one family and as we care for each member, our entire family is better off.”

She also stated that refocusing on small and startup businesses, helping residents participate more fully in the area economy and changing the approach to crime and violence to address each as public health issues would be among her efforts.

St. Louis was among those who worked on the campaign four years ago of Couri Thomas, who was defeated by incumbent Mayor Jim Ardis by just over 1,000 votes, or a margin of 55% to 45%, in a contest that saw only about 13,000 votes cast.

She is the first candidate to formally declare for the election, which is more than a year away. Candidates are not allowed to circulate nominating petitions until late summer, and will not file them until late November, after the 2020 general election.