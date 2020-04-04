PEORIA – Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will collect plasma donations from patients who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection to help newly diagnosed patients fight the disease, according to a press releases issued Saturday.

The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, requires plasma provided by donors who have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection. These donors will have antibodies to help fight COVID-19. The treatment has been used in recent years to treat victims of Ebola, SARS, and H1N1 influenza.

“Our teams have moved quickly to develop processes and protocol to provide convalescent plasma for the hospitals we serve,” said Mike Parejko, chief executive officer. “While this treatment is not a cure, it might help alleviate the symptoms patients experience with COVID-19. If we can help take a patient off a ventilator or get them out of the hospital, it will help patients return to good health and free up precious resources when they are needed most.”

To provide convalescent plasma, donors must be fully recovered from their COVID-19 infection and must meet all standard eligibility criteria for blood donation. Plasma will only be collected from donors with lab-confirmed tests showing they had a COVID-19 infection and must be at least 14 days from the last date of experiencing symptoms.

Each donor must be referred to the Blood Center by their physician, who must provide certain information to qualify the donor. For additional information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.