WASHINGTON — Washington Community High School's graduation ceremony May 17 in Bradley University's Renaissance Coliseum has been canceled because of the state's ban on large gatherings in the fight against COVID-19.

But it appears the ceremony will be held at some point.

"We're looking at alternative dates and locations," Superintendent Kyle Freeman said Friday.

Last year was the first time Washington held its graduation ceremony in Renaissance Coliseum.

The ceremony was held over the previous several years in Washington's Torry Gym and Babcook Field and the Caterpillar Performing Arts Center at Five Points Washington.

After Washington's graduation classes outgrew the Five Points site, the ceremony was moved to Renaissance Coliseum.

Freeman said the 2021 ceremony will be held in Renaissance Coliseum.