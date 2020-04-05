Fred and Karen Johnson began a love for puzzles during a difficult time.

Now, the Peoria couple has rekindled that passion while honoring the governor’s “stay at home” order caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Johnsons have collected 19 puzzles, mostly from Walmart but also with a little help from Amazon.com. They finished their first puzzle, appropriately enough, on Valentine’s Day.

And puzzles have been a part of every day since.

The death of their son’s best friend 12 years ago prompted Karen Johnson to find something to help grieving friends.

“When people came over it was my idea to work a puzzle and they felt better when they came over, by working a puzzle,” Karen said.

The same holds true in these unprecedented times.

“The major reason is we get calmer and we see something finished,” Karen Johnson said. “It makes us feel good.”

The puzzles range from 250 to 550 pieces, but most are 300 pieces.

The Johnson's work a puzzle on a table in their living room, take a picture of it and date it when it's done. Then they will take it apart and maybe put it back together if they like it.

"It takes us a day for some of them, because we work together," said Karen, who has worked with her husband up to five hours in one sitting on the favorites. "But the 550 one took about a week, because we didn’t do it continually."

The Johnson’s favorite is no puzzler.

Their son Timothy, now living in Oregon, sent Karen a puzzle that features her two grandsons, 4-year old Arthur and 6-year old Benjamin, for her 68th birthday on March 21.

"We haven’t taken that one apart," Karen said. "On the bottom, it says ‘We love you.’ That one’s really cute.”

The grandchildren’s art is next to the picture used to make the puzzle, with the kids in red plaid shirts given to them by their grandmother.

The Johnson’s daughter, Michelle Crosiar, and her husband Josh have three girls and live in Bartonville.

The first puzzle finished on Valentine’s Day was of a variety of donuts next to each other, which is Karen’s next favorite. The 67-year old Fred, who is able to stay at home at times from his screen printing business, counts a puzzle of colorful sea urchins as his No. 2 choice.

“We have a few more left,” Karen said of unworked projects. “When we go out, we’ll look to see if we like them (to add more).”

The Johnsons are not alone in their pursuit.

Puzzles were among the favorite pickups for customers at Just For Fun game store on Sterling Avenue in Peoria, before the store was ordered to close down as a non-essential business.

“People were stocking up on board games to play with their families and stocking up on puzzles to put together with family and friends, whoever was going to be at their place,” said store manager Mike Crouch. “We almost got picked out of kids puzzles and about a half selection of the higher count puzzles (500 plus pieces) that grown ups tend to do.”

